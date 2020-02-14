Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Polaris Industries makes up about 2.9% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Polaris Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,371. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

