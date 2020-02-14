Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 2.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,798 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 219,125 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 335,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

