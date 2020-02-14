Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Sanderson Farms accounts for 1.1% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $138.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,090. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.77 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

