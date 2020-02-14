Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up about 3.9% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.77. 2,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.01. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.