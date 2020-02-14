Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. Wendys makes up approximately 4.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Wendys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Wendys by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wendys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.