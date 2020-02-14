Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,897 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

FCX stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

