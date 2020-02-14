Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €89.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.11 ($91.99).

FME opened at €74.30 ($86.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

