Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $65.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the lowest is $64.81 million. Freshpet reported sales of $51.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $245.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $249.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $304.17 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $315.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

FRPT opened at $68.93 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,194,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $558,696. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

