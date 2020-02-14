Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -530.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,194,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $558,696. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

