Friendz (FDZ) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $77,137.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,087,913 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

