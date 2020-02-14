Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.92).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.85 million and a PE ratio of 30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,318.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,136.30. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10).

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.