FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.53. FTS International has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

