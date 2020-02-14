FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $248.47 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009617 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,604,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,423 tokens. FTX Token's official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

