Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $212.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.80 million and the highest is $215.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $213.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $881.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.79 million to $892.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $920.18 million, with estimates ranging from $889.93 million to $953.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FULT shares. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.93 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

