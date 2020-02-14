FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

