FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Myovant Sciences Ltd Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) – Analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.17). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MYOV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after buying an additional 868,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

