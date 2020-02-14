FY2020 Earnings Estimate for SoftBank Group Corp – Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for SoftBank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.90 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFTBY. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

