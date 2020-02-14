FY2020 EPS Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.97). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

