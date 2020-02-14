FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.