FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Cut by National Bank Financial

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Shares of CGX opened at C$33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.80. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.91%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

