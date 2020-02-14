FY2020 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Decreased by Boenning Scattergood

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CIVB stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.