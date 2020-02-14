FY2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Denny’s stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $5,743,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 250.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

