FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.