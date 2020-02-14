FY2020 EPS Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JHX. ValuEngine lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

