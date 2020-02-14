FY2020 EPS Estimates for Modine Manufacturing Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOD. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

MOD opened at $8.70 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 244,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

