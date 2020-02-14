FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reduced by Analyst

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

