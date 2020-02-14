FY2020 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Lifted by Piper Sandler

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. OneMain has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.83 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

