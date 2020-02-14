FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Corp Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 193,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

