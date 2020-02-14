FY2023 Earnings Forecast for DSV AS/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for DSV AS/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.43. DSV AS/ADR has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

