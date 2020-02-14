Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $20.04.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $46,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

