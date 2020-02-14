Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

NYSE GUT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.76. 236,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,870.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

