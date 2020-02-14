Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $14.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $14.66 million. Gaia posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $53.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $53.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $69.52 million to $70.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gaia by 69.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.