Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.04 Million

Analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to report $52.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $79.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year sales of $232.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.31 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $278.54 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $295.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gain Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 201,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

GCAP opened at $3.51 on Friday. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

