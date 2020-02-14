Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Update

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

