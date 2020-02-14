GAM Holding AG Acquires 15,909 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.14% of Pegasystems worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $852,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

