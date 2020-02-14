GAM Holding AG Acquires 24,900 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

