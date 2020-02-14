GAM Holding AG Acquires 40,753 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,753 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nike by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after purchasing an additional 662,007 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Citigroup increased their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

