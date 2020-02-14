GAM Holding AG Acquires 40,979 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 790.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $188.64 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $166,185.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,323.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

