GAM Holding AG Acquires 41,692 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $335.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $337.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

