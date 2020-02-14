GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 316,205 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,239,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

