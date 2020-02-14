GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of NetEase by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,275,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetEase by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $354.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.37. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $358.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

