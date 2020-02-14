GAM Holding AG Buys 17,543 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,198 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $374.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $377.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

