GAM Holding AG Buys 52,063 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1,013.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.16% of Tech Data worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

TECD opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

