GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 357,300 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR accounts for approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 376,217 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2,633.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.35. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.