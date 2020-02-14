GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,306 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $75.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

