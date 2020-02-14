GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 139,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

DECK opened at $200.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $130.19 and a one year high of $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

