GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $4,951,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 20,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 188,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.