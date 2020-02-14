GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 417,305 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.33% of Euronav worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $94,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $18,918,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,308.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.12 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

