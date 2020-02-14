GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,131,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $483,813,000 after buying an additional 465,309 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ORCL stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

