GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,402 shares during the quarter. Baozun accounts for 0.7% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.77% of Baozun worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Baozun by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

BZUN opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Baozun Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

